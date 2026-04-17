Thomas Bryant Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Bryant (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against Toronto.
After missing Cleveland's final four regular-season outings with a left calf strain, Bryant will remain on the shelf for the first game of the playoffs. However, his absence shouldn't affect the rotation.
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