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Thomas Bryant Injury: Ruled out with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bryant (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

A left calf strain is keeping Bryant out for a second straight contest. If Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle) both remain sidelined, Larry Nance would likely serve as the No. 2 center behind Jarrett Allen on Wednesday.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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