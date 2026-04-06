Thomas Bryant headshot

Thomas Bryant Injury: Will not play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 11:58am

Bryant (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Bryant is likely getting a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers, he finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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