Thomas Bryant Injury: Will not play Monday
Bryant (calf) is out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bryant is likely getting a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers, he finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes.
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