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Thomas Bryant News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 4:18pm

Bryant (back) is available for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pistons, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Bryant was a late addition to the injury report due to lower-back spasms, though he'll be available for Monday's contest. However, the big man isn't guaranteed to see meaningful minutes.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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