Thomas Bryant News: Available to make Pacers debut

Bryant (recently traded) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Tony East of SI.com reports.

After falling out of Miami's regular rotation, Bryant was shipped to Indiana and has a clear path to consistent playing time. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the season, Bryant will compete with undersized centers Obi Toppin and Enrique Freeman for minutes behind Myles Turner.