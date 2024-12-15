Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant News: Available to make Pacers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Bryant (recently traded) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Tony East of SI.com reports.

After falling out of Miami's regular rotation, Bryant was shipped to Indiana and has a clear path to consistent playing time. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the season, Bryant will compete with undersized centers Obi Toppin and Enrique Freeman for minutes behind Myles Turner.

