Thomas Bryant News: Balanced outing in starting lineup

Bryant supplied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over the Kings.

Bryant got the starting nod Monday due to the absence of Myles Turner (illness), contributing offensively and on the boards while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a balanced showing. Bryant has hauled in seven or more rebounds in 10 outings this season, paring that with seven or more points in eight of those appearances.