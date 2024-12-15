Thomas Bryant News: Cleared for team debut

Bryant will be available to make his Pacers debut in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Though he was outside of Miami's rotation for much of the season before being traded to Indiana on Friday, Bryant has a clearer path to consistent playing time with the Pacers. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the season, Bryant will compete with undersized centers Obi Toppin and Enrique Freeman for minutes behind starter Myles Turner.