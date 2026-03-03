Thomas Bryant News: Could benefit if Allen misses time

Bryant amassed nine points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over Detroit.

Bryant has come off the bench in each of his 45 appearances this season and is averaging 10.8 minutes per game. He put together respectable numbers Tuesday and came through with his first outing with multiple three-pointers since Feb. 7. The veteran center could be called upon to take on a larger role after Jarrett Allen left in the third quarter due to a right knee injury, though Allen will have some extra time to recover before the Cavaliers' next game Sunday versus the Celtics.