Thomas Bryant News: Double-doubles in win
Bryant closed Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes.
Jarrett Allen (knee) and Evan Mobley (calf) were given the night off for the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Bryant to feature against his former team. If Allen and Mobley get the green light to return Monday against Memphis, Bryant's streaming appeal will take a massive hit.
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