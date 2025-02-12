Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant headshot

Thomas Bryant News: Flirts with double-double in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Bryant put forth nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 134-130 overtime win over Washington.

With Jarace Walker (back) out, Bryant continued to see an expanded role in the starting lineup Wednesday and led all Pacers players in rebounds while finishing one point short of a double-double. Bryant set new season high in boards and assists, his second outing of the year in double figures in rebounds. He has recorded at least nine points and eight boards in four straight contests.

Thomas Bryant
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
