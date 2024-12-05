Thomas Bryant News: Garbage time special Wednesday

Bryant notched eight points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in nine minutes during Wednesday's 134-93 win over the Lakers.

Bryant dusted himself off and moved into the rotation, albeit during the final minutes of a 40-point blowout. After starting the season as the backup behind Bam Adebayo, Bryant has since struggled to be an every-night part of the rotation. At this point, it would take an injury to Adebayo for Bryant to even come close to being a noteworthy asset.