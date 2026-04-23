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Thomas Bryant News: Good to go Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Bryant (calf) is available for Game 3 against the Raptors on Thursday.

Bryant was upgraded to probable earlier in the day Thursday, and he's since been cleared to suit up. He hasn't seen any action since April 5, so it remains to be seen whether he'll be on any kind of minutes restriction in Game 3.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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