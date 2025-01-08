Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant News: Joining first unit sans Turner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 2:51pm

Bryant will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Bryant is slated to make his first appearance as a starter in 2024-25, joining the first unit in place of Myles Turner (illness) at center Wednesday. Bryant has averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.8 threes in 12.7 minutes across his last six contests but should experience an uptick in playing time against Chicago, putting him in the streaming mix in fantasy leagues.

