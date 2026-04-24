Thomas Bryant News: Limited to garbage time in return

Bryant (calf) played the final 2:38 of the Cavaliers' 126-104 loss to the Raptors in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block.

A calf strain kept Bryant out for the final four games of the regular season and the Cavaliers' first two contests of the playoffs before he was cleared to play in Game 3. He ended up being limited to a garbage-time appearance, which will likely be par for the course for Bryant throughout the Cavaliers' postseason run unless Cleveland loses one of its key frontcourt players to an injury.