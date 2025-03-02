Thomas Bryant News: Modest showing off bench

Bryant had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 victory over the Bulls.

The veteran big man continues to operate as a strict reserve for the Pacers while starting center Myles Turner is healthy. Through his last six outings, Bryant has averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks in 13.9 minutes while shooting 53.1 percent from the field. As long as Turner and the rest of Indiana's frontcourt stays healthy, Bryant won't carry nearly as much streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.