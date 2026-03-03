Thomas Bryant News: More minutes sans Allen?

Bryant amassed nine points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over Detroit.

Bryant has come off the bench in each of his 45 outings this season and was averaging 10.7 minutes per game entering Tuesday's contest. He put together respectable numbers while showing his improved play from beyond the arc, but the veteran center could be called upon to take on a larger role after Jarrett Allen left in the third quarter due to a right knee injury. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, their next contest doesn't take place until Sunday against the Celtics, but Bryant would be in line for his first start of the season if Allen is not cleared to play in that contest.