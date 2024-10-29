Thomas Bryant News: Muted effort Monday

Bryant logged four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 13 minutes during Monday's 106-98 win over Detroit.

Bryant continues to play as the primary backup behind Bam Adebayo, playing limited minutes off the bench. He has been a non-factor to this point, offering nothing in the way of tangible production. Kel'el Ware put together a strong Summer League and preseason, which could eventually stand for something when it comes to who should be the backup center option. While the position is currently Bryant's to lose, he is by no means a player managers need to concern themselves with.