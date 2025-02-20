Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Bryant won't start in Thursday's game against Memphis, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Myles Turner will return to the starting five on Thursday, pushing Bryant back to the bench. The big man started in three of the club's last six outings, and in that six-game span, Bryant averaged 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 25.2 minutes per contest.

