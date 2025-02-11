Thomas Bryant News: Productive outing in loss

Bryant racked up 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 loss to the Knicks.

It was a productive outing by Bryant, who continues to start at center for the Pacers while Myles Turner sits on the shelf with a neck injury. Through four games in Indiana's starting lineup this year, Bryant has been serviceable with averages of 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 27.2 minutes while shooting 54.0 percent from the field. With Turner already ruled out for Wednesday's contest against Washington, Bryant will remain a solid streaming choice in fantasy leagues.