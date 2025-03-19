Thomas Bryant News: Reverts to bench against Dallas

Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Myles Turner is back from a one-game absence with a hip injury Wednesday, expectedly pushing Bryant to the second unit. Bryant has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 13.9 minutes across 13 games off the bench following the All-Star break.