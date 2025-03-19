Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Thomas Bryant headshot

Thomas Bryant News: Reverts to bench against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 3:52pm

Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Myles Turner is back from a one-game absence with a hip injury Wednesday, expectedly pushing Bryant to the second unit. Bryant has averaged 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 13.9 minutes across 13 games off the bench following the All-Star break.

Thomas Bryant
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now