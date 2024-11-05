Thomas Bryant News: Season-low two points in loss

Bryant chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 12 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.

Bryant scored a season-low two points while tying his lowest mark in playing time Monday. The 27-year-old has served as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo with Kevin Love (conditioning) working his way back to game action. However, Bryant should not be considered a viable fantasy option as he will likely have to compete for minutes with Love and Haywood Highsmith in the frontcourt.