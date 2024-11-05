Thomas Bryant News: Season-low two points in loss
Bryant chipped in two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 12 minutes during Monday's 111-110 loss to the Kings.
Bryant scored a season-low two points while tying his lowest mark in playing time Monday. The 27-year-old has served as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo with Kevin Love (conditioning) working his way back to game action. However, Bryant should not be considered a viable fantasy option as he will likely have to compete for minutes with Love and Haywood Highsmith in the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now