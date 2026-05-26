Thomas Bryant News: Sees nine minutes in loss

Bryant finished Monday's 130-93 loss to New York in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds in nine minutes.

Bryant was used pretty sparingly as a third-string center for the Cavaliers in 2025-26. Across 60 regular-season appearances, he averaged 12.2 minutes with 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 blocks on 50.6 percent shooting from the field.