Thomas Bryant News: Shipped to Indiana
The Heat are trading Bryant to the Pacers in exchange for a future second-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Thomas has been an inconsistent part of Miami's rotation with Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware also competing for backup center minutes. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) both out for the year, Bryant should have a clearer path to playing time in Indiana.
