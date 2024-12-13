Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant headshot

Thomas Bryant News: Shipped to Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 2:09pm

The Heat are trading Bryant to the Pacers in exchange for a future second-round pick swap, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Thomas has been an inconsistent part of Miami's rotation with Kevin Love and Kel'el Ware also competing for backup center minutes. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) both out for the year, Bryant should have a clearer path to playing time in Indiana.

