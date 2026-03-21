Thomas Bryant headshot

Thomas Bryant News: Sniffs double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Bryant provided 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 win over New Orleans.

While Bryant did manage to score in double digits for the fourth time in his past six games, he hasn't quite been able to muster much fantasy relevance despite the absence of Jarrett Allen (knee). Over his last eight contests, Bryant has averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 15.0 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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