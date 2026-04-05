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Thomas Bryant News: Starting versus Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:45pm

Bryant will start in Sunday's game against Indiana, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

With Jarrett Allen (knee) and Evan Mobley (calf) getting the night off, Bryant will make his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. In eight starts with the Pacers last season, the 28-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals across 26.3 minutes per contest.

Thomas Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
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