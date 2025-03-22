Fantasy Basketball
Thomas Bryant

Thomas Bryant News: Used sparingly in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 6:26pm

Bryant ended with two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 12 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

Bryant played limited minutes again Saturday, continuing to struggle whenever Myles Turner is healthy. Although he has both hands on the backup job, Bryant's inability to consistently impact the game has resulted in him playing limited minutes, even for a backup. Over the past 17 games, he is averaging just 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.

Thomas Bryant
Indiana Pacers

