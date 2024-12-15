Thon Maker News: Double-doubles in G League

Maker registered 17 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Maker has scored in double figures in four straight games and recorded a double-double with three steals in two consecutive matchups. Across 12 G League appearances, Maker has averaged 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.