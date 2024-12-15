Thon Maker News: Double-doubles in G League
Maker registered 17 points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-111 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.
Maker has scored in double figures in four straight games and recorded a double-double with three steals in two consecutive matchups. Across 12 G League appearances, Maker has averaged 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game.
Thon Maker
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now