Thon Maker News: Double-doubles off bench

Maker managed 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and six blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Maker set season highs in points, blocks and minutes played. He also notched his second double-double of the campaign. Across seven appearances, Maker has averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.