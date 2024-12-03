Thon Maker News: Double-doubles off bench
Maker managed 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and six blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 128-124 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Maker set season highs in points, blocks and minutes played. He also notched his second double-double of the campaign. Across seven appearances, Maker has averaged 10.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals in 24.7 minutes per game.
Thon Maker
Free Agent
