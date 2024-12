Maker recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes.

Maker joined Nate Hinton as Vipers bench players to score double-digit points during Tuesday's loss. Maker has shown off his ability to stretch the floor this season, converting 36.6 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts per contest.