Thon Maker News: Returns to action Wednesday

Maker (shoulder) posted 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 121-117 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Maker struggled in his return to game action after missing nearly two weeks due to a shoulder injury. The big man has averaged 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals across 24.6 minutes per contest through 11 G League outings.