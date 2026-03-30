Tidjane Salaun Injury: Dispatched to G League

The Hornets assigned Salaun (calf) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

The 2024 first-round pick hasn't made an appearance for the Hornets or the Swarm since March 3 while on the mend from a left calf strain, but his assignment to the G League indicates that he'll likely practice with the affiliate Monday and potentially return to action in its playoff opener Tuesday versus the Maine Celtics. Salaun will likely rejoin the Hornets once the Swarm's playoff run comes to an end, but he's not expected to be a regular part of the rotation when Charlotte is at full strength.