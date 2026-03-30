Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:28am

The Hornets assigned Salaun (calf) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

The 2024 first-round pick hasn't made an appearance for the Hornets or the Swarm since March 3 while on the mend from a left calf strain, but his assignment to the G League indicates that he'll likely practice with the affiliate Monday and potentially return to action in its playoff opener Tuesday versus the Maine Celtics. Salaun will likely rejoin the Hornets once the Swarm's playoff run comes to an end, but he's not expected to be a regular part of the rotation when Charlotte is at full strength.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago