Tidjane Salaun Injury: Heads to locker room

Salaun (ankle) headed to the locker room during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Knicks, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The rookie forward got injured during a fast break when Josh Hart tried to cut him off. Even though he remained in the game to shoot free throws, he fouled Jalen Brunson to exit the game, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return. If he doesn't, then Josh Green would be a candidate to see more minutes at power forward.