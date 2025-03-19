Tidjane Salaun Injury: Listed out for Thursday

The Hornets recalled Salaun (ankle) from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday, but he's listed as out for Charlotte's game against the Knicks on Thursday.

The rookie first-rounder continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, but his move back to the parent club suggests he may not be far off from returning. Salaun can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Friday's tilt against the Thunder. Wendell Moore should continue serving as a regular member of Charlotte's rotation until Salaun is healthy.