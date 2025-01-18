Tidjane Salaun Injury: Managing illness in G League

Salaun (illness) did not play during Saturday's 124-116 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Given the context of his issue, Salaun can be considered day-to-day. The 2024 No. 6 overall pick has spent most of his development time in 2024-25 with the Hornets in the NBA, as he hasn't yet made a G League appearance after Charlotte assigned him to the Swarm on Saturday. Once he's over his illness, it's unclear if Salaun will stick with Greensboro or head back to the parent club.