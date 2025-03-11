Tidjane Salaun Injury: Misses G League game with injury
Salaun has been ruled out Tuesday for the G League Greensboro Swarm's game against the Osceola Magic due to an ankle injury.
Salaun was assigned to the G League on Sunday and was expected to play for the Swarm on Tuesday before suffering the injury. The Swarm's next game will come Thursday versus the Austin Spurs, though Salaun could be recalled by the Hornets before then.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now