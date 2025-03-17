Tidjane Salaun Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Salaun was inactive Sunday in the G League Greensboro Swarm's 115-110 loss to the Maine Celtics due to an ankle injury.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't appeared in a game for the Hornets since March 8 and most recently played for the Swarm on Friday, when he may have sustained the ankle injury. Salaun can be considered day-to-day until the Hornets provide more word on the extent of his injury. The 19-year-old forward has averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game over 48 outings with Charlotte, but he's shot 31.9 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from downtown.