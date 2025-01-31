Tidjane Salaun Injury: Missing G League game with illness
Salaun has been ruled out Friday for the G League Greensboro Swarm's matchup with the Capital City Go-Go due to an illness.
Salaun, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has made his last four appearances with the G League club after losing his spot in the Charlotte rotation. Once he moves past the illness, Salaun could rejoin a Hornets squad that has been battling injuries of late, though the rookie likely won't be in store for major minutes.
