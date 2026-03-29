Tidjane Salaun Injury: Out again Sunday
Salaun (calf) won't play in Sunday's game against Boston.
Salaun hasn't played since March 3, and at this rate, it's anyone's guess on how much longer he will be on the shelf. The 20-year-old wasn't a consistent producer for Charlotte before his extended absence, although he still enjoyed a relatively stable role in the rotation. With Salaun still sidelined, Sion James should see an increase in opportunity.
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