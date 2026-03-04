Tidjane Salaun Injury: Out Wednesday with knee sprain

Salaun has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Boston due to a left knee sprain.

After being recalled from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, Salaun checked into Wednesday's 117-90 win over Dallas in garbage time but was subbed out of the contest after playing just one minute and 17 seconds. The knee injury was presumably the cause of Salaun's departure, and he'll now be sidelined for the second leg of the back-to-back set.