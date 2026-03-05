Tidjane Salaun Injury: Out with calf strain
Salaun is out for Friday's game against the Heat due to a left calf strain.
Salaun missed Wednesday's win in Boston with a left knee injury, but now the Hornets have ruled him out with a calf strain. The second-year forward's absence should have a negligible impact on the Charlotte frontcourt rotation Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 528 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2143 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 856 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More