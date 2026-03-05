Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Out with calf strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Salaun is out for Friday's game against the Heat due to a left calf strain.

Salaun missed Wednesday's win in Boston with a left knee injury, but now the Hornets have ruled him out with a calf strain. The second-year forward's absence should have a negligible impact on the Charlotte frontcourt rotation Friday.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
56 days ago