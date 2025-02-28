Tidjane Salaun Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Salaun (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Salaun has missed two straight games due to a right ankle sprain, and he's in jeopardy of missing a third Saturday. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per game across his nine outings prior to his most recent injury. Luckily for the Hornets, DaQuan Jeffries returned Thursday from a four-game absence due to a knee sprain, and he and Moussa Diabate will serve in rotation behind Mark Williams at the center position if Salaun is not cleared to play.