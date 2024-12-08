Tidjane Salaun Injury: Remains out Sunday

Salaun (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Salaun sprained his left ankle during the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Knicks and will miss both halves of Charlotte's weekend back-to-back set. With Miles Bridges (knee) also sidelined, Josh Green and Cody Martin have handled increased roles. Salaun's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Chicago.