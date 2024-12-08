Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 9:45am

Salaun (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Salaun sprained his left ankle during the first quarter of Thursday's loss to the Knicks and will miss both halves of Charlotte's weekend back-to-back set. With Miles Bridges (knee) also sidelined, Josh Green and Cody Martin have handled increased roles. Salaun's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Chicago.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now