Tidjane Salaun Injury: Remains out with ankle sprain

Salaun (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

A right ankle sprain will cost Salaun a second straight game Thursday. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to suit up for the Hornets arrives Saturday against the Wizards. Jusuf Nurkic did not see the court in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, and DaQuan Jeffries (knee) remains iffy to play, therefore Moussa Diabate appears to have a clear path to backup center duties in Charlotte's rotation.