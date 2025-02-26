Fantasy Basketball
Tidjane Salaun Injury: Remains out with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 6:57pm

Salaun (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

A right ankle sprain will cost Salaun a second straight game Thursday. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to suit up for the Hornets arrives Saturday against the Wizards. Jusuf Nurkic did not see the court in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, and DaQuan Jeffries (knee) remains iffy to play, therefore Moussa Diabate appears to have a clear path to backup center duties in Charlotte's rotation.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
