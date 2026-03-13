Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Salaun (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Salaun will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a strained left calf. The second-year forward's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, and his next opportunity to suit up will come against the Heat on Tuesday.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
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