Tidjane Salaun Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Salaun (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Salaun will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to a strained left calf. The second-year forward's absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the rotation, and his next opportunity to suit up will come against the Heat on Tuesday.
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