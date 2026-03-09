Tidjane Salaun Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Salaun (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland.
Salaun will miss a fourth straight game while tending to a left calf strain. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento in the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 45 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 532 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2147 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 860 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tidjane Salaun See More