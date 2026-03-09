Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Salaun (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Portland.

Salaun will miss a fourth straight game while tending to a left calf strain. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Sacramento in the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
