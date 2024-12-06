Tidjane Salaun Injury: Ruled out to face Cleveland

Salaun (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Salaun suffered an ankle sprain in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Knicks, and the rookie will miss the team's upcoming contest against the Cavs. The severity of the sprain hasn't been determined yet, but Salaun's next chance to play will come against the Pacers on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back set. Expect Josh Green. DaQuan Jeffries and Cody Martin to see more time while Salaun is out.