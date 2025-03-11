Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play in G League on Tuesday

Salaun has been ruled out for the Greensboro Swarm's matchup against the Osceola Magic on Tuesday due to an ankle injury.

Salaun was sent to the G League for extra reps Sunday, though he'll miss the Swarm's game due to an ankle injury Tuesday. Specifics on the injury are unknown, though it's worth noting that the rookie first-round pick missed the parent club's last two games in February due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up for the Swarm will come in Thursday's game against the Austin Spurs, though he could rejoin the Hornets before then.