Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Monday

Salaun (illness) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Salaun will now miss his third straight game on account of an illness, after he previously sat out Friday and Saturday while he was with the G League's Greensboro Swarm before the Hornets recalled him Sunday. The rookie could be ready to go for the Hornets' next game Wednesday versus the Bucks, though he may not be a major part of the rotation if he plays.