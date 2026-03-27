Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Saturday
Salaun (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.
Salaun hasn't played since March 4 and continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's not close. Until the Hornets provide an update on any progress made in his rehab, Salaun should be viewed as week-to-week.
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