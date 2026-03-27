Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Salaun (calf) will remain on the inactive list for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers.

Salaun hasn't played since March 4 and continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's not close. Until the Hornets provide an update on any progress made in his rehab, Salaun should be viewed as week-to-week.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
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