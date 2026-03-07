Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Sunday
Salaun (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Salaun will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday as he continues to nurse a calf strain. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against Portland.
