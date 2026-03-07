Tidjane Salaun headshot

Tidjane Salaun Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 4:11pm

Salaun (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Salaun will be sidelined for a third straight game Sunday as he continues to nurse a calf strain. His next chance to play comes Tuesday against Portland.

Tidjane Salaun
Charlotte Hornets
